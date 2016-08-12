WARSAW Aug 12 Prolonged stagnation in the euro zone, which has significantly weakened the European banking sector, is one of the biggest threats for the Polish economy, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"There's still big uncertainty connected to - among others - Brexit and European banks' troubles, which may lead to further problems in the euro zone," Morawiecki said in his comment on second quarter economic growth data sent to Reuters.

Morawiecki welcomed second quarter GDP data for Poland saying that they underlined positive economic growth in Central and Eastern Europe's biggest economy. He also said that the deflation Poland is suffering is not dangerous for the economy.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)