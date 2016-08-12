WARSAW Aug 12 Prolonged stagnation in the euro
zone, which has significantly weakened the European banking
sector, is one of the biggest threats for the Polish economy,
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
"There's still big uncertainty connected to - among others -
Brexit and European banks' troubles, which may lead to further
problems in the euro zone," Morawiecki said in his comment on
second quarter economic growth data sent to Reuters.
Morawiecki welcomed second quarter GDP data for Poland
saying that they underlined positive economic growth in Central
and Eastern Europe's biggest economy. He also said that the
deflation Poland is suffering is not dangerous for the economy.
