WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's economic growth will
exceed three percent in 2014, reaching four percent in the
second half of the year, Monetary Policy Member Jerzy Hausner
said on Monday.
The former communist country has posted nearly two decades
of uninterrupted growth but its economy began to slow sharply
last year and growth fell to near zero in the first quarter of
2013 to regain pace in the following quarters.
"I'm convinced that we will have an average economic's
growth pace above three percent. In the second half of the year
it will reach four percent," Hausner told TVP Info channel.
