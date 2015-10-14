WARSAW Oct 14 Poland's biggest chemical group Grupa Azoty has given initial approval to a 2.4 billion zlotys ($648 million) project to build a coal gasification plant, which would help boost local demand for coal by 1 million tonnes a year, it said on Wednesday.

The state-run company said it would make the final decision on the investment in the town of Kedzierzyn Kozle in the first quarter of 2016, after it completes a feasibility study and concludes talks with potential partners.

"The development of alternative coal use technologies confirms that coal is one of the most important natural resources of Poland," treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Polish government approved the plan for Grupa Azoty to develop the coal gasification project valued at between 1.8 billion zlotys to 4.2 billion zlotys, depending on whether it would produce hydrogen or methanol.

The project was identified as a part of a wider programme designed to boost the country's southern industrial area Silesia, where the bulk of Poland's struggling coal mines are located. Poland is estimated to have an oversupply of coal amounting to around 7 million tonnes a year.

