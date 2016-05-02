WARSAW May 2 A pension fund owned by Polish
insurer PZU wants Polish aluminium product maker Grupa
Kety to raise its dividend payout to 170.2 million
zlotys ($44.60 million), Kety said on Monday.
Kety originally planned to hand out 125.7 million zlotys to
its shareholders.
The pension fund OFE PZU Zlota Jesien, which controls 9.75
percent in Kety, said it would like the company to spend the
whole profit it made in 2015 as well as almost 20 million zlotys
earned in previous years on the dividend.
The fund also said Kety's 2015 results and its first-quarter
financial estimates as well as debt levels justified a higher
dividend payout.
Shareholders will vote on the dividend on May 12.
($1 = 3.8160 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by David Evans)