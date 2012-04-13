WARSAW, April 13 ING Pension Fund wants
Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC to raise its
capital by about half its original plan and issue up to 50
million news shares, less than the 100 million planned earlier,
GTC said in a statement on Friday.
ING OFE, which owns 10.5 percent of GTC, said the developer
failed to present attractive investment plans that would require
a bigger increase in its capital. ING's proposal will be
discussed at GTC's shareholders' meeting on April 16.
GTC proposed to raise its capital by nearly a half to boost
liquidity and reduce its debt burden. [ID:ID:nL5E8E50JT]
The company is valued at about 1.5 billion zlotys and at
present has 219 million shares. Shares in GTC closed 0.6 percent
higher.
(Reporting By Marcin Goclowski and Karolina Slowikowska;
editing by James Jukwey)