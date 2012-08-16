* GTC focuses on development of two malls in Warsaw
* In talks on sale of several assets, mainly outside Poland
* Posts Q2 loss of 14 mln euros vs expectations for profit
(Adds quotes from news conference, background)
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Aug 16 Warsaw-listed real estate
developer GTC plans to scale back its presence in
less-stable markets in central and southeast Europe and focus
instead on investments in Poland, it said on Thursday.
"Times are tough, very tough, and we are readying ourselves
for such a difficult situation for the next one or two years,"
GTC Chairman Alain Ickovics told a press conference.
GTC said it was in talks over the sale of several projects,
primarily outside Poland, to raise cash for new investments. Its
plan assumes raising 180 million euros from asset disposals by
the end of 2014.
GTC has around half of its business located in Romania,
Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Serbia, with the rest in Poland,
which has been the region's most resilient real estate market
since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The group's assets, worth over 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion), are mainly focused on the office and retail segments.
GTC wiped nearly 300 million euros off the value of its
portfolio in the last three quarters of 2011 and saw its
long-time chairman Eli Alroy resign as the economic slowdown hit
real estate markets in southeast Europe.
It was also forced to raise 100 million euros via a rights
issue in June to cut debt and boost liquidity.
Its key developments are two shopping centres in Warsaw,
which it plans to start in 2013.
GTC disappointed market expectations with a second-quarter
net loss of 14 million euros as it booked further writeoffs on
the value of its assets, mainly in Romania, to account for
uncertainty in that country's political scene.
A political battle between leftist Prime Minister Victor
Ponta and suspended President Traian Basescu has hit investor
confidence and attracted condemnation from the European
Commission and Washington.
Analysts had expected the April-June period to be the second
consecutive quarter of profitability at GTC, after its
first-quarter results showed signs of stabilisation in the
region's real estate markets.
By 1048 GTC shares had lost 0.7 percent, having fallen
nearly 6 percent in early trade.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)