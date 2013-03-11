BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co divests site-leasehold with a grocery store in Akalla
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
WARSAW, March 11 Real-estate developer GTC posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 71.9 million euros on further writedowns on the value of its assets, the group's PR official said on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Warsaw-listed real-estate developer to post a fourth-quarter net loss of 46 million euros. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
