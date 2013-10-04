WARSAW Oct 4 Warsaw-listed real estate
developer GTC has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake
in a shopping mall in the southern Polish city of Cracow for 90
million euros ($123 million), it said on Friday.
Together with its partner Avestus, GTC will sell full
ownership of Galeria Kazimierz, which has almost 40,000 square
meters of leasable area, to Nellia, a unit of Grupa Invesco.
The sale will generate around 50 million euros of net cash
for GTC, the developer said.
"The decision to dispose Galeria Kazimierz is in line with
our policy to refresh the company's portfolio by selling
regional maturing assets and replacing them with new
developments that offer attractive returns," GTC Chief Executive
Alain Ickovics was quoted as saying in the company's statement.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)