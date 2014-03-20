WARSAW, March 20 Warsaw-listed developer GTC
said on Thursday it planned to buy distressed
real-estate assets around the region rather then develop new
ones, after portfolio revaluation widened its net loss by half
last year.
"We begin to roll out a new strategy that will include
acquisitions and selective developments, while funding ourselves
further through non-core asset sales," GTC Chief Executive Alain
Ickovics said.
GTC took a hammering from the weak European economy, which
has dragged some real-estate prices in southeast Europe down by
40 percent since 2008.
The company's value fell nearly a half over the last five
years, prompting the Warsaw bourse to drop GTC from its blue
chip WIG20 index from next week.
"The region has changed. It's no longer about lack of supply
and commercial space," he added. "It's now cheaper to acquire
buildings than develop new ones. The policy is now to acquire
distressed property and use our skills to turn it around."
The company moved to cut debt and sell off assets, while its
top shareholder Kardan sold its 28-percent GTC stake
for 160 million euros ($223 million) to private equity fund Lone
Star, known for snapping up distressed portfolios.
GTC develops property in 10 Eastern European countries and
the Balkans. It closed last year with a net loss of 147 million
zlotys ($49 million), after it booked a 190 million zloty loss
on portfolio revaluation.
Even though it cut its debt by 18 percent to just under 1
billion zlotys last year, its loans equalled 55 percent of its
real estate value - two percentage points more than in 2012. A
fifth of its debt is due this year.
However, its cash flow from operations rose by 75 percent to
28 million euros, and the group expects to spin off assets -
mostly in Ukraine, Russia and Slovakia, worth up to 50 million
euros to finance acquisitions.
"We find Lone Star's strategy applicable in the region,
where we see a lot of distressed portfolios," Ickovics said. "We
plan to buy distressed asset portfolios worth 70-100 million
euros in the region."
The CEO added that a controlling stake in its Polish
state-controlled rival PHN, would be too big for GTC to
buy.
