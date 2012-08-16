WARSAW Aug 16 Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC disappointed market expectations with a second-quarter net loss of 14.5 million euros ($17.8 million) as it booked further write-offs on the value of its assets, the group said on Thursday.

GTC, which has around half of its business located in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, was expected to report a net profit of 2 million euros.

Analysts had expected the April-June period to be the second consecutive quarter with profit at GTC, which had to write off over 300 million euros in the last three quarters of 2011 as economic slowdown hit real estate markets in south-east Europe. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)