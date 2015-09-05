WARSAW, Sept 5 Warsaw-listed property developer GTC set the price in its rights issue at 5.47 zlotys per share, valuing the issue at 596 million zlotys ($157.4 million), the company said late on Friday.

The group, controlled by real estate fund Lone Star, said it would issue 108.9 million new shares, raising the overall number of its shares by 31 percent. Earlier this year, GTC's shareholders approved a rights issue of up to 140 million shares.

The issue price is below GTC's Friday close of 5.76 zlotys per share - 3 percent down on the day. The Friday close values GTC at 2.02 billion zlotys.

The issue is open to people who are registered as GTC shareholders by Sept. 10.

Under its plan, long-opposed by some minority shareholders, GTC wanted to increase its total number of shares by up to 40 percent. The main aim was to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.

In June, GTC said it planned to spend around 45 percent of the proceeds from its rights issue in Poland.

