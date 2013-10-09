WARSAW Oct 9 Deutsche Telekom's
talks to buy GTS Central Europe are on the verge of collapse
over the price tag, which would at least for now derail the
German operator's ambitions to expand in the region, sources
told Reuters.
Earlier this year, sources said Deutsche Telekom (DT) was
close to completing due diligence on a possible bid for GTS,
with Polish telecoms group Netia and Czech fund PPF
also interested.
DT is looking to the east European market for possible
fixed-line or cable targets as it tries to move away from a
mobile-only strategy. At the same time, Europe's No.2 telecoms
group by sales is wary of overpaying for assets as it is
investing billions of euros in its broadband network in Germany
and its T-Mobile U.S. unit.
German media had reported DT was considering buying GTS,
which runs a fibre optic and data centre network in Poland,
Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, for 600 million
euros.
Two market sources with knowledge of the matter said DT,
which owns Poland's No.3 mobile telecom T-Mobile Polska, bid 5
times GTS's core profit EBITDA, which would put the offer at
above 500 million euros.
The offer was rejected by Innova Capital fund, which
controls GTS, the sources said.
"It's not a must-have asset for DT and that's what they
showed with their bid," said one of the sources, who asked not
to be named.
"At least for the time being, the deal is off," another
added.
GTS closed last year with a 4 percent rise in its EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
to 103 million euros ($140 million) on revenue of 387 million.
Both Deutsche Telekom and Innova Capital declined to comment
on the issue.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
