WARSAW, March 14 Hackers broke into the computer
network of the Polish president's office and attempted to spread
a computer virus in the form of an email attachment, the
president's press office said on Thursday.
Similar incidents have taken place at several other
government offices this month, including the Defence and Foreign
Affairs Ministries.
The internal security agency ABW had placed strict limits on
Internet access at Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office after the
cyber attacks were first detected.
The president's press office declined to discuss the details
of the latest hacking incident, except to confirm it took place
and an email with a "harmful contents" was being investigated.
Niebezpiecznik, a website specialising in covering cyber
security, aid it had been contacted by a hacker using the
pseudonym Alladyn2 who claimed responsibility for the attacks on
government networks.
The person was quoted as saying they were only meant to test
the government's ability to withstand them.
The website included several screen shots of what it said
were the contents of an email account of a high ranking official
at the prime minister's office and a list of passwords used by
its workers.
The attacks follow similar incidents in the Czech Republic.
