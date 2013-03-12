WARSAW, March 12 Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of Citigroup, plans to pay out 75 percent of last year's profit in a dividend of 5.79 zlotys ($1.82) per share, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The planned dividend needs to be accepted by the shareholders of the bank. Last year the bank paid out a dividend of 2.76 zlotys per share, or 50 percent of its 2011 profit.