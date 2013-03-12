BRIEF-African Dawn Capital says FY revenue declined to 37 mln rand
* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand
WARSAW, March 12 Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of Citigroup, plans to pay out 75 percent of last year's profit in a dividend of 5.79 zlotys ($1.82) per share, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The planned dividend needs to be accepted by the shareholders of the bank. Last year the bank paid out a dividend of 2.76 zlotys per share, or 50 percent of its 2011 profit.
* Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme