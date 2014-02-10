WARSAW Feb 10 Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy may pay as much as all of its last year profit in dividend, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We will fully use the possibility that the regulator has given us (when it comes to the dividend payout)," Slawomir Sikora told a new conference.

Poland's banking watchdog KNF has allowed some banks to pay 100 percent of their profit in dividends. Sikora said his bank was now waiting for the watchdog's final approval.