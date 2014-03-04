WARSAW, March 4 Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy will pay 99.9 percent, or 934 million zlotys ($306.39 million), of its 2013 profit in dividend, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The dividend will amount to 7.15 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0485 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Pawel Bernat)