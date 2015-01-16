SZCZYRK, Poland Jan 16 Polish central bankers
should take a few days to assess the impact of the Swiss central
bank's decision to scrap a cap on the franc, rate-setter Jerzy
Hausner said on Friday.
"The most important thing is to say that something happened
with the Swiss franc and we need to wait a few days to see how
the market will respond to the impulse of abandoning the cap,"
Hausner told journalists.
"It's hard to imagine calling a special sitting of the
Monetary Policy Council," he said, adding that the issue will
certainly be discussed at the next regular meeting scheduled for
Feb 3-4.
Hausner also said that after the December reading of
Poland's consumer price index, which showed that prices fell by
an annual 1 percent, deflation has bottomed out.
"What seems rather obvious to me, is that the December
reading will be the lowest level of deflation, which in our
conditions I would describe as negative inflation."
"It does not mean that prices in Poland will start growing
quickly," he added.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary;
Editing by Christian Lowe)