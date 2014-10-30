WARSAW Oct 30 US helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation has decided to pull out of the bidding for a $3 billion contract to supply helicopters to the Polish military, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies, was competing with Airbus Group of France and AugustaWestland, owned by Italy's Finmeccanica for a deal to supply 70 machines.

Sikorsky said it pulled out, together with Polish company PZL Mielec, its consortium partner, because it would have been impossible for them to deliver their Black Hawk helicopters according to the tender requirements.

The Polish Defence Ministry said in a statement it sees Sikorsky's withdrawal as a negotiation tactic, an allegation the U.S. firm denied. The ministry said it did not plan to change the requirements of the tender. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)