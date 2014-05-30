(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
WARSAW May 30 Polish billionaire Leszek
Czarnecki, who controls financial group Getin Holding,
plans to separately list the group's lender for small- and
mid-sized companies, Idea Bank, according to a report in local
newspaper Parkiet.
"We do not rule out joining the (Warsaw) bourse as soon as
this year," the bank's chief executive, Jaroslaw Augustyniak,
was quoted by Parkiet as saying.
"It may happen in the fourth quarter this year, or in the
first quarter of 2015," he added.
The head of the bank, which increased its net profit last
year by 30 percent to 63.3 million zlotys ($21 million), said
Idea was seeking to add "a lot of capital" with the share sale.
Czarnecki has already listed seven companies - including
Getin Noble Bank - and has said that another three may
be floated.
Thanks to a series of takeovers in recent years his group's
interests now stretch across Poland, Russia, Romania, Ukraine
and Belarus.
($1=3.0430 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)