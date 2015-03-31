WARSAW, March 31 Demand in an initial public offering of shares in Polish lender Idea Bank is weak and offers are hovering around the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys ($6-8) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.

"There is a problem with closing the book. It's not a big hit. Offers are hovering around the price minimum," one person said under condition of anonymity.

"The demand is smaller than the initial offer, but I think that at this stage the management will not pull out and they will try to conduct a smaller offer," another person said.

The final price and the final amount of shares offered is to be published later on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.8011 zlotys)