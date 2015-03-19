WARSAW, March 19 Small Polish lender Idea Bank
said on Thursday in its prospectus that it plans to sell new and
old shares that amount to a combined 30.7 percent of the
company's increased capital.
Idea Bank, controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, said
it would sell up to 20 million new shares and up to 7 million
existing shares.
The bank said that proceeds from the new share sale alone
will amount to 1 billion zlotys ($259.01 million). However, two
market sources who spoke to Reuters said raising that amount is
unrealistic in present market conditions.
The maximum price is to be published later on Thursday. The
final price, as well as the number of shares offered, will be
set on March 31, while the Warsaw bourse debut is planned for
April 16.
Proceeds from the sale of the new shares will be spent on
credit growth, as well as financing factoring and leasing
operations, the bank said.
Czarnecki controls 86 procent of Idea Bank, whose net profit
rose last year to 241 million zlotys, in large part because of
one-offs and revenue from non-core operations such as insurance.
($1 = 3.8609 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)