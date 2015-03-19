* IPO price range for Poland's Idea Bank 24-32 zlotys/shr
* Values company at 2.1-2.8 billion zlotys
* Debut on the Warsaw bourse planned for April 16
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, March 19 Poland's Idea Bank expects to
achieve a market value of up to 2.8 billion zlotys ($725
million) in its initial public offering (IPO) next month, it
said on Thursday.
The small lender controlled by Poland's third-richest man,
Leszek Czarnecki, said it would sell up to 20 million new shares
and up to 7 million currently held by its main shareholder.
That equates to a combined 30.7 percent of its increased
capital, and could see the bank raise as much as 648 million
zlotys to help expand lending to small businesses.
Getin Holding, Czarnecki's investment vehicle, said
the maximum price for the IPO was set at 32 zlotys a share.
Market sources said the minimum price was 24 zlotys a share,
which would yield proceeds from the sale of new shares of 480
million zlotys and give a market capitalisation of 2.1 billion.
Idea Bank declined to comment on the lower price level.
Proceeds for the bank would be spent on credit growth, as
well as financing factoring and leasing operations, it said.
The money will secure the bank's development for the next
three years, Idea's chief financial officer Malgorzata
Szturmowicz told a news conference.
Idea's current book value stands at 1.5 billion zlotys, said
Michal Kowalczewski, chief executive at the Mercurius brokerage
handling the transaction.
The average price to book value ratio for Polish banks
amounts to 1.6 times. Using the same multiple would give Idea a
theoretical market capitalisation of 2.4 billion zlotys.
The final price for the IPO, as well as the number of shares
offered, will be set on March 31, while the Warsaw bourse debut
is planned for April 16.
The bank's unconsolidated net profit rose in 2014 to 121
million zlotys, from 73 million the year before.
Czarnecki controls 86 percent of Idea Bank, whose
consolidated net profit rose last year to 241 million zlotys, in
large part because of one-off items and revenue from non-core
operations.
($1 = 3.8609 zlotys)
