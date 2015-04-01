WARSAW, April 1 Getin Holding, the main
shareholder in Poland's Idea Bank IPO-IDEB.WA, said on
Wednesday it decided not to sell existing shares in the bank's
initial public offering and that it would buy new shares.
Getin did not say how many new shares it would buy.
Earlier market sources said the bank may be forced to scale
back the offer because of weak market interest and that the
issuing price may be close to the lower end of the price range
of 24-32 zlotys.
Idea Bank planned to sell up to 20 million new shares, while
Getin wanted to sell up to 7 million existing shares.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)