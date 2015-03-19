BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
WARSAW, March 19 Small Polish lender Idea Bank set its Initial Public Offering (IPO) maximum price at 32 zlotys per share on Thursday, valuing the whole company at 2.8 billion zlotys ($722.94 million), Idea Bank's main shareholder Getin Holding said in a statement.
Idea Bank, which is controlled via Getin Holding by Poland's third-richest man Leszek Czarnecki, is offering both old and new shares which would amount to 30.7 percent of the bank's capital after the share issue.
The bank is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on April 16. ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.