WARSAW Jan 14 The International Monetary Fund granted Poland a two-year, flexible credit line with a borrowing limit of $22.1 billion, the Polish central bank said on Wednesday.

The new credit line will replace the previous, $33.8 billion line, which expires this month. The limit was reduced in accordance with a request from Warsaw.

Poland does not intend to draw on the arrangement, the fund said.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said Poland still faces risks from outside its borders, including sluggish growth in the euro zone, volatility in global financial markets and geopolitical tensions in the region.

"Against this background, a successor two-year (flexible credit line) ... reinforces Poland's buffers against external risks, helps sustain market confidence and supports the authorities' sound economic strategy," Zhu said.

