WASHINGTON Dec 19 The International Monetary
Fund on Friday said Poland has requested a new two-year flexible
credit line, which would replace a $33.8 billion line that
expires in January.
The new arrangement, which acts as a credit backstop without
strict conditions and targets well-run emerging economies, would
be of a smaller amount than the previous line of credit, IMF
Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement.
"I share the authorities' view that a new (flexible credit
line) arrangement with reduced access would continue to provide
adequate insurance against adverse external risks, while
supporting the authorities' sound economic strategy," Lipton
said.
