BRIEF-UAE's Rak Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago
WARSAW Feb 10 Poland's top clothes retailer LPP and mid-sized lender Alior Bank will enter the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said on Monday.
The two will replace real-estate developer GTC and Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy after the session on March 21. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 55.5 million dirhams versus 78.7 million dirhams year ago