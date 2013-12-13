* Polish CPI eases to 0.6 pct, defies forecast pick-up
* Policymaker says more rate cuts would be a mistake
* Analysts expect c.bank may keep rates flat for longer
* Bond yields fall
By Stanislaw Skrzydelski
WARSAW, Dec 13 Polish inflation unexpectedly
slowed to a five-month low in November, but analysts and
policymakers said the central bank would stick to its pledge to
keep rates flat until at least June next year.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent last month
after a 0.8 percent increase in October, the state statistics
office said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected inflation
to accelerate to 0.9 percent in November.
It has remained below the central bank's 2.5 percent target
since November last year and according to the latest forecasts
from the bank inflation is unlikely to reach the target in the
next two years, and possibly longer.
Separate data released on Wednesday showed M3, a broad
aggregate of money supply, grew by an annual 5.7 percent, below
a forecast 6.4 percent rise.
"Rate cuts would be a bad signal for markets," central bank
policymaker Andrzej Bratkowski told TVN CNBC broadcaster.
The bank has held interest rates at a record low 2.5 percent
since July and says that while the Polish economy is still
growing below potential it is gradually recovering.
Bratkowski added that more easing could later force the
central bank's Monetary Policy Council to raise rates in a hurry
as he saw economic growth accelerating to almost 3 percent in
2014 and 4 percent in 2015.
A breakdown of the inflation figure showed a monthly drop in
communications, clothing and transport prices pushed inflation
lower last month.
The central bank has pledged to keep its key rate at 2.5
percent until at least the end of June 2014.
Last week, the bank said it would stick to its plan,
resisting the temptation to match monetary easing in the euro
zone, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
"Rate cuts remain unlikely because of positive growth
momentum," said Daniel Hewitt, an economist at Barclays in
London. "This low reading likely puts rate hikes even further
away."
The data pushed bond yields lower by 3-5 basis points across
the curve as traders priced in a delay in expected tightening.
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)