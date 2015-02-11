WARSAW Feb 11 Poland's No.5 lender ING Bank Slaski said on Wednesday that it would be a challenge in 2015 to repeat the net profit of 1.04 billion zlotys ($278.57 million) it reported in 2014.

"For us it is a big challenge to remain at the same level in a completely different environment," ING Bank Slaski Chief Executive Officer Malgorzata Kolakowska told a news conference.

She also said she did not want to declare whether ING will be looking at the sale of Raiffeisen Polbank put on sale by its parent company Raiffeisen Bank International.

($1 = 3.7334 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper,; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)