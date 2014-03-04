WARSAW Mar 4 Polish lender ING Bank Slaski , a unit of Dutch ING, plans a dividend payout of 572 million zlotys ($187.64 million) or 4.40 zlotys per share, from last year's profit, the bank said on Tuesday.

The payout proposed by the bank's management board needs approval from its shareholders' meeting.

The bank did not pay out dividend from 2012 profit. ($1 = 3.0485 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska and Louise Heavens)