* Poland is EU's growth leader but lags on innovation
* Low-cost economic model running out of steam
* Creating hi-tech economy key to long-term prosperity
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 28 Reuters) - Polish scientist Miroslaw Grudzien
built the infra-red detectors that NASA uses to explore Mars,
but getting a business development loan nearly defeated him.
His firm, which made sensors on the U.S. space agency's Mars
rover Curiosity, sought financing from banks for a new
production facility. Because the loan was to be partly paid back
from European Union funds, the government had to sign off on it.
In the end, Grudzien got his money, but it took a year,
forcing his company, VIGO System, to delay the launch of a new
range of high-technology sensors.
"Civil servants do not care if I get the credit today, in a
year or in three years. They do not have a clue that in modern
technologies one year of delay in financing can mean defeat,"
Grudzien, the firm's chief executive, said.
Such stories are common in Poland. The biggest economy in
eastern Europe, it has seen two decades of vigorous economic
growth and yet -- based on several different measurements -- is
one of Europe's least innovative economies.
Up to now, that has not been a problem. It has thrived on
attracting low-value-added businesses such as television
assembly plants and off-shore accounting- and call-centres.
However, that type of economy depends on low costs. This
advantage is being eroded by rising living standards which last
year reached 65 percent of the EU average.
Long-term, underlying growth, meanwhile, has already slowed
to 3 percent from 6-7 percent four years ago, the central bank
estimates.
To compete in the future, Poland will need to replace its
low costs with innovation.
The government says it is working on that. "The time has
come to invest more heavily in policies that support development
... the state will stimulate these policies very heavily," said
Science and Higher Education Minister Barbara Kudrycka.
But Poland has a long way to travel if it is to catch up on
its more innovative competitors.
It filed 8 patents per million citizens to the European
Patent Office in 2010, Eurostat data show, one more than
Greece's 7 and compared with an average of 108 in the whole
European Union and 266 in Germany.
Unless Poland turns itself into an innovative, knowledge
economy, it risks heading down the same path as Spain, Greece,
or Portugal, said Maciej Bukowski, head of the Warsaw-based
Institute for Structural Research (IBS).
Those countries experienced rapid growth but failed to shift
in time the structure of their economies away from low-cost
industries. Now they are wealthier and their costs have gone up,
they struggle to find a niche in the world economy.
"These counties share a few characteristics. One is a very
low level of research and development spending and innovation in
general. Another is a bad regulatory environment and the third
one is a rigid labour market," Bukowski said.
"Poland has all those three characteristics... This is
something that the politicians do not take account of."
PRIORITIES
The statistics show just how poor Poland - in common with
many of its neighbours in eastern Europe - is at innovation.
Poland ranked as the EU's third least innovative economy in
2012, with a worse result recorded only by Greece and Romania, a
report by World Intellectual Property Organisation's showed.
The country spent 0.74 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) on research and development (R&D) in 2010, much less than
the 2 percent on average in the EU.
People involved in Polish science say when Communist rule
collapsed two decades ago and was replaced by a market economy,
few people wanted to invest in research projects that might
never make money when they could just import foreign technology.
The result now is a system that fails to support innovation:
Universities do not cooperate well with business, the state does
not encourage companies to take risks by developing their own
technology, and thickets of red tape stifle activity.
Zbigniew Luczynski, the head of the Institute of Electronic
Materials Technology (ITME), a state-owned research centre, has
spent years wrestling with these problems.
His institute discovered a new method to produce the
one-atom thick film of carbon known as graphene, which was
classified as one of the nine most interesting findings in the
field in 2010-2011 by technology consultancy Future Markets.
The material is stronger than diamond, transparent and
conducts electricity, which could make it a perfect material for
touch screens for smartphones.
Luczynski described how his institute has been seeking for
nearly two years to get state funding for equipment to help with
research on graphene.
And he said his institute was barred by the Economy
Ministry, which oversees it, from entering a joint-venture with
a foreign investor to commercialise graphene.
"It is a choice of the state, whether the things we do have
an impact on the economy. For now it seems the state does not
really care," Luczynski said in his office in the institute.
Asked by Reuters about the delay in funding, the Science
Ministry said it had given ITME around 60 million zlotys ($19.06
million) for research programmes and equipment. The Economy
Ministry said it blocked the venture because the agreement to
set it up contained legal irregularities.
Kudrycka, the science and higher education minister, told
Reuters the government was doing something about the problem.
Warsaw plans to increase research and development spending
to 1.7 percent of GDP by 2020, a more than twofold rise though
still below the EU's three percent target. The state has
promised to spend 10 billion zlotys between now and 2015 on
scientific infra-structure.
The government has also announced a 1 billion zlotys
research programme into shale gas extraction, and Kudrycka said
firms should be able to write-off 1 percent of their tax bill
from 2014 if they direct the money to research.
"I cannot say that this is a civilisational leap, but
regulatory and systemic changes will allow Poland to surprise
many countries. This requires five, maybe 10 years," Kudrycka
said.
BRAIN DRAIN
Shortcomings in the education system are a big part of
Poland's lack of innovation.
Poland's best universities rank outside the top three
hundred academic institutions globally, the Academic Ranking of
World Universities shows. Many of the most promising researchers
take posts at universities abroad.
"I'm afraid that if I returned here it would mean an end of
my academic career," said Karolina Safarzynska, a Polish
economist working at the Vienna University of Economics.
"Publishing articles in local science journals is not
enough" she said. "The Polish educational system promotes
mediocrity and conformism."
Salaries also offer little incentive to pursue a scientific
career in Poland.
"I did not consider staying in Poland for my PhD studies
because of financial grounds," said Marta Luksza, a
computational biologist who graduated from Warsaw University,
earned a PhD in Berlin and now works at Columbia University in
the United States.
"Back then you received 1,000 zlotys per month and you also
had to teach students. In Germany you received 1,300 euros, but
you were not required to teach and could cover your expenses
with this money."
One of the most vocal supporters in Poland of a more
innovation-centred economy in Michal Boni, minister for
administration and digitalisation.
His job includes trying to get internet technology into
schools and offices and encouraging firms to embrace the
knowledge economy. Yet even he expresses frustration at the slow
pace of change.
"I think that Polish political elites have not grown up
enough to place innovation at the centre stage. Our political
debates resemble those from the 1960s. Nobody debates such
issues here," he said in an interview.