By Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski
| WARSAW, July 7
WARSAW, July 7 Polish mail and parcel company
Integer.pl plans to float its postal arm InPost on the
Warsaw bourse, aiming to raise up to 150 million zlotys ($39.05
million) to help to pay for a global expansion of its parcel
locker business, three sources told Reuters.
"Integer wants to raise up to 150 million zlotys from
InPost's shares sale," a person familiar with the transaction
told Reuters.
Two other sources confirmed that information, adding that
InPost's prospectus for the listing was expected to be approved
within days.
One of the sources said that Integer could sell up to 49
percent of InPost's existing shares, but the final structure of
the sale will depend on valuation and investor demand.
An Integer spokeswoman declined to comment.
The plan for InPost is to debut on the Warsaw bourse in
July, but the final decision will depend on the market
conditions and potential Greek crisis follow-up, the sources
said.
Integer has said it needs money to develop its startup firm
EasyPack, which is a pioneer in operating parcel locker
terminals. These are machines which people can use to take
delivery of online purchases.
InPost is Poland's leading private postal operator. Its
larger rival is state-owned former monopoly Poczta Polska.
($1 = 3.8410 zlotys)
(Writing by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and
Jane Merriman)