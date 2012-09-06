By Adrian Krajewski and Chris Borowski
WARSAW, Sept 6 Poland has become a test bed for
a new subscription model for Internet content that media
companies hope will allow them to convince users to hand over
cash for online news they are used to consuming for free.
Starting this week, most of Poland's leading publishers are
joining forces by pooling their content behind a combined
paywall that will charge readers for access.
Unlike other subscription models that include only one or
several titles from the same publisher and have mostly failed to
catch on, the new approach resembles cable television, where
users are charged a flat fee for access to various channels.
The scheme is run by Slovak startup Piano Media, which
launched similar projects in much smaller Slovakia and Slovenia.
But Poland, with its 38 million population, is the first time it
will be tested in a major media market.
If the combined paywall succeeds, Piano hopes to conquer
western markets, where only a handful of newspapers and
magazines like the New York Times and the Financial
Times (owned by Pearson Plc ) have been able to attract
enough paying subscribers to justify a plunge in readership.
"Poland is the place where we can show that this idea can
work in a large market," said Tomas Bella, one of Piano's
founders and its general director. "Our next step will be
western Europe or an English-speaking market."
To avoid scaring away most of their readers and advertisers,
as seen by News Corp.'s The Times and others when they
introduced restrictive paywalls, only a small portion of the
content will be locked away at first.
On the home page of tabloid Super Express, a small key
resembling a colourful piano keyboard that designates paid
content appears next to only a handful of articles from some
sections, including gossip and opinions.
Readers in Poland will have to pay 19.9 zlotys ($6) per
month for access to locked content or to listen to higher-
quality audio streamed by the state radio broadcaster.
Piano will take a 30 percent cut.
LOST INCOME
Newspapers around the world have seen circulation plunge as
readers switched to lighter news on the web or tuned out
completely. Revenue from online advertising has not made up for
the lost print income.
Agora, the publisher of Poland's top broadsheet
Gazeta Wyborcza, which has seen its circulation drop by
two-fifths in five years, said it joined the project as the new
approach is convenient to users and has been tested in smaller
markets.
"Time will tell in what form users will be willing to pay in
the future," said Michal Gwiazdowski, in charge of Agora's
digital strategy.
Some Polish media groups have remained on the sidelines and
others say they only expect marginal income from the project
they hope will test interest among local readers.
"We are not seeing a large flow of cash from Piano, but
thought we won't lose much by taking part," said an executive at
one of the Polish publishers. "I'm not sure if this will work
for all types of publications."
Poles questioned in the centre of Warsaw said they were not
aware of a plan to charge for news on the web, but most said
they were not willing to pay.
"Paid subscriptions have no place on the web," said Agata
Rudniewska, a student in Warsaw. "The Internet has its own
rules. If I can't get the information for free, I'll just look
for it on another website."
Piano hopes to roll out its service in one more market in
eastern Europe by the beginning of next year and then move on to
western markets.
Bella said in other places Piano could focus on specific
regions, metropolitan areas or subject areas instead of a
nationwide approach.
Piano is keeping expectations low, saying it is not a
miracle cure for ailing media companies and instead aims to lay
the ground for a steady income from online subscriptions.
"The majority of people will never pay," Bella said. "Our
realistic estimate that 5 to 15 percent of online population
will be paying within five years and this will bring huge money
for publishers."