WARSAW, July 28 Poland will be able to block
investors from buying major stakes in companies regarded as
important for national security, in industries such as power
generation, gas storage, chemicals and telecoms, under a law
that is about to be introduced.
The government began formulating the legislation last year
after Russia's Acron increased its stake in Poland's
state-controlled chemical firm Azoty to 20 percent.
Under the law, any investor planning to buy a stake of 20
percent or higher in a so-called strategic Polish company will
need approval from the treasury ministry. It was passed by
parliament last week and is now awaiting the president's
signature.
"The treasury minister will be able to stop a share purchase
transaction in situations when there is a threat for Poland's
security," the treasury ministry said.
"The government has a positive approach towards foreign
investors which want to run businesses here that are good for
all sides," it added.
The government will list companies deemed strategic in a
separate document.
Poland has stepped up efforts to reduce its energy
dependence on Russia in the face of the tensions between Russia
and Ukraine.
On Tuesday, opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) - on
course to beat the ruling Civic Platform (PO) in October
elections, according to opinion polls - said it wanted to block
the 2-billion-zloty ($537 million) sale of state-run railways
PKP's utility arm to private equity fund CVC.
"This Luxembourg-based fund for instance could sell PKP
Energetyka to (Russian energy giant) Gazprom and then we'd have
(Russian President) Vladimir Putin governing PKP Energetyka,"
said Mariusz Blaszczak, head of the party's parliamentary club.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by
Pravin Char)