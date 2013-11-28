WARSAW Nov 28 Polish steel product manufacturer
MFO aims to raise 14.7 million zlotys ($4.8 million) in an
initial public offering on the Warsaw bourse and use the
proceeds to boost production capacity.
MFO said in a prospectus that it will issue 1.1 million new
shares, or 22 percent of its existing share capital. As part of
the offering its current shareholders will also sell 0.9 million
shares.
MFO, which makes steel profiles for use in construction,
said it will publish the maximum price of the offered shares on
Dec. 6 and the final price on Dec. 13. MFO expects its net
profit to rise to 5.7 million zlotys this year from 4.9 million
in 2012.
($1 = 3.0972 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)