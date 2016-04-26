BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
WARSAW, April 26 Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen has submitted a prospectus aimed at getting permission for a Warsaw bourse listing, as promised, the Polish regulator KNF said in a statement on Tuesday.
Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's No.10 lender by assets, is obliged to conduct its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of the first half of this year. The bank is to float a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO