WARSAW, April 26 Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen has submitted a prospectus aimed at getting permission for a Warsaw bourse listing, as promised, the Polish regulator KNF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's No.10 lender by assets, is obliged to conduct its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of the first half of this year. The bank is to float a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)