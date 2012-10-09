* Flotation likely to value utility at $478-637 mln
* Could attract local pension funds, retail investors
* Mutual funds, foreign investors cool on prospects
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Oct 9 Would-be investors in ZE PAK,
eyeing jittery financial markets and the Polish utility's ageing
plants, are likely to drive a hard bargain in a flotation which
may not achieve a market value much above 1.5 billion zlotys
($478 million).
The sale of a 50-percent stake in Poland's fifth-largest
utility, whose prospectus will be made public on Wednesday, had
been expected to make a hefty contribution to the government's
target of 10 billion zlotys in state asset sales this year.
It will also be Poland's highest-value initial public
offering (IPO) to date in a year that has so far been short of
eye-catching listings.
Bookrunners value the company at 1.5-3.7 billion zlotys,
market sources told Reuters last month, and the sale comes as
the local stock market has gained ground, rebounding from
three-year lows struck in May.
But the recovery - Warsaw's large-cap index is up 12 percent
year-to-date - is vulnerable to bad news from the crisis-hit
euro area or signals of a slowdown in the global economy.
After months of inactivity, the European market for new
listings has seen a revival of share sales over the last month,
with improved investor sentiment encouraging firms to test the
waters.
Last week German insurer Talanx successfully
completed a stock market debut in Frankfurt and has seen its
shares trade up since.
But the market is still not wide open, with investors
remaining choosy, focused on companies with strong growth
prospects, good earnings and seeking valuations which are not
too ambitious.
"Overall, if the (ZE PAK) offering is priced low, that is at
around 1.5-1.6 billion zlotys, then it should work," said Dawid
Czopek, fund manager from BRE Wealth Management with assets
exceeding 1 billion zlotys.
ZE PAK controls power stations with a capacity of less than
2.5 gigawatts, or some 8 percent of the country's total
capacity, and produces 96 percent of its power from lignite, the
second most important source of energy in Poland after hard
coal.
Top local utilities, mainly lignite-fired PGE and
coal-fired Tauron, have underperformed the market in
past weeks, reflecting a decline in power prices amid worries
over the scale of economic slowdown in Poland.
The IPO's bookrunners will have to convince investors that
ZE PAK is a better buy.
"The company is rather weak. Its power plants are old, some
of them will have to be shut down, they emit a lot of CO2," a
fund manager said on a condition of anonymity.
"Additionally, ZE PAK's lignite mines will soon have to face
the challenge of depleting resources."
Details of the company's business such as its future
dividend policy, investment plans and the assessments of
potential risks are likely to be revealed in the company's
prospectus.
Although low CO2 prices make lignite the cheapest source of
energy in Poland, ZE PAK's costs exceed those of PGE as the
largest Polish utility has easier access to lignite deposits.
Fund managers and analysts contacted by Reuters believe the
offer will likely interest local pension funds, which have a
long-term investment horizon, as well as retail investors, if
the price is right.
Local mutual funds might be picky, analysts said, while
foreign investors remain cool as ZE PAK will be too small to
enter indices such as MSCI Poland or Warsaw's bluechip WIG20
.
"Foreign investors are not even interested in PGE too much
today, even though it is a hell of a better company," another
fund manager added.
"Besides, many funds see better opportunities on other
markets, China for example," a person close to the transaction
said.
What could lure investors would be prospects for dividends.
A 48 percent stake in ZE PAK held by local millionaire
Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is not offered in the IPO.
($1 = 3.1403 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by
David Cowell)