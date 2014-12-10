WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's top court ruled on
Wednesday that a ban on traditional Jewish slaughter methods was
unconstitutional, bringing relief to Jews in a country scarred
by Nazi Germany's Holocaust.
A previous 2012 court verdict had effectively banned Jewish
production of kosher meat, backing animal rights groups who said
it was cruel to kill animals without first stunning them.
Jewish communities said this threatened their right to
freely practice their faith, arguing that ancient kosher
slaughter practices meant animals had to be conscious when they
were killed.
"The protection of animals does not take priority over
constitutional guarantees of religious freedom," the
constitutional court said in a statement.
Its decision are definitive and cannot be challenged.
"This ruling is satisfactory," said Piotr Kadlcik, a board
member of the Jewish Community of Warsaw. "The tribunal gave a
very good signal that Poland is not an anti-Semitic country."
Poland was home to Europe's largest Jewish community before
the outbreak of war in 1939, but the Holocaust all but wiped it
out. Nazi concentration camps including Auschwitz and Treblinka
were located on Polish soil.
