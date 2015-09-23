WARSAW, Sept 23 Poland's state-controlled coking
coal miner JSW has not redeemed its bonds on Tuesday as
requested by one of its bondholders, ING Bank Slaski,
JSW said in a statement on Wednesday.
JSW added that it was in talks with its bondholders PKO BP
, state bank BGK, PZU's investment fund and ING
Bank Slaski, and will announce the results of the talks in a
separate statement.
At the beginning of September, ING Bank Slaski, JSW's only
private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds
worth 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) and $13 million last
week, adding to the loss-making miner's troubles.
($1 = 3.7839 zlotys)
