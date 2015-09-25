BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
WARSAW, Sept 25 Bondholders at Polish coking coal producer JSW agreed that they will not demand early repayment of the company's bonds and will continue talks regarding the state-run miner's restructuring, JSW said in a statement on Friday.
All bondholders including the state-controlled: PKO BP , PZU and BGK agreed they will conduct further talks with JSW aimed at signing a restructuring agreement by November 30.
Earlier this month, ING's ING Bank Slaski , JSW's only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.95 million) and $13 million, adding to the loss-making miner's troubles. ($1 = 3.7820 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
