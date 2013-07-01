(Adds details, NWR quote)

WARSAW, July 1 Polish coal miner JSW is considering a proposal from rival NWR to buy some of the Czech group's mining and coking assets, JSW's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

"It's an open offer, directed to many European firms," Jaroslaw Zagorowski told Reuters.

NWR has said it is looking to shed some operations and cut jobs and costs in a bid to slim down and return to profit after posting two straight quarterly losses, hit by falling coal prices on continued low demand.

It declined to comment further on its plans on Monday. "Further information will be announced as and when appropriate," NWR spokesman Joe Cook said, when asked about JSW's comments.

Zagorowski did not specify exactly what was on offer, but said NWR's coking coal mine Paskov and yet-to-be opened Debiensko site were part of the proposal.

"We don't have a ready-made stance on the subject. We'll take a look at the assets, their condition," he said.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, said in May it had launched the sale of coke unit OKK and was also looking at idling or selling some mines.

The company, which counts ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel as customers, has been hard hit by slack demand from the struggling steel industry. Its shares have fallen 81 percent in the past year to a record low.

NWR posted a first-quarter net loss of 80.3 million euros ($104.7 million). JSW posted a forecast-beating net profit of 142 million zlotys ($42.7 million) in the same period.

