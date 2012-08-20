WARSAW Aug 20 Polish coal miner JSW
plans to reduce its reliance on coking coal and focus on more
promising and stable business segments such as steam coal and
coal derivatives such as tar, its top executive said on Monday.
A slide in prices of the coal used in steel production is
leading the European Union's largest coking coal producer to
change its strategy, which will be unveiled by the end of the
year.
"Don't expect us to head for the production of cars or toys;
we are not planning so deep a diversification," JSW Chief
Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told a news conference.
"We will look for directions that are close to our products
or are an extension of our production cycle."
After the market close on Friday, the company reported an
expected rise in first-half net profit to 778 million zlotys
($235 million) from 502 million in the same period a year ago,
when it bore the cost of an employee share issue programme.
But its sales were down marginally to 4.6 billion zlotys,
despite consolidating the results of two coking plants taken
over in 2011.
At 1134 GMT, JSW's shares were down 1.7 percent on the day,
compared with a 1.2 percent decline of Warsaw's large-cap index
.
Coking coal prices have slid over the past few quarters as
Europe's economy has faltered and steelmakers have cut
production.
JSW sells most of its coal in Poland, but also within the
region to countries such as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic
and Slovakia. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal is its biggest
client.
JSW does not expect prices to pick up this year as the
economy in Europe is still weak and there are also increasing
signs of slowing growth in China, the world's largest consumer
of coal.
In 2011, JSW produced 8.8 million tonnes of coking coal and
3.8 million tonnes of steam coal, which is used by the power
industry.
The revision of its strategy will not include changes to its
dividend policy, which currently assumes a payout of at least 30
percent of group net profit.
($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jane Baird)