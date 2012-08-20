WARSAW Aug 20 Polish coal miner JSW plans to reduce its reliance on coking coal and focus on more promising and stable business segments such as steam coal and coal derivatives such as tar, its top executive said on Monday.

A slide in prices of the coal used in steel production is leading the European Union's largest coking coal producer to change its strategy, which will be unveiled by the end of the year.

"Don't expect us to head for the production of cars or toys; we are not planning so deep a diversification," JSW Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told a news conference.

"We will look for directions that are close to our products or are an extension of our production cycle."

After the market close on Friday, the company reported an expected rise in first-half net profit to 778 million zlotys ($235 million) from 502 million in the same period a year ago, when it bore the cost of an employee share issue programme.

But its sales were down marginally to 4.6 billion zlotys, despite consolidating the results of two coking plants taken over in 2011.

At 1134 GMT, JSW's shares were down 1.7 percent on the day, compared with a 1.2 percent decline of Warsaw's large-cap index .

Coking coal prices have slid over the past few quarters as Europe's economy has faltered and steelmakers have cut production.

JSW sells most of its coal in Poland, but also within the region to countries such as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal is its biggest client.

JSW does not expect prices to pick up this year as the economy in Europe is still weak and there are also increasing signs of slowing growth in China, the world's largest consumer of coal.

In 2011, JSW produced 8.8 million tonnes of coking coal and 3.8 million tonnes of steam coal, which is used by the power industry.

The revision of its strategy will not include changes to its dividend policy, which currently assumes a payout of at least 30 percent of group net profit. ($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jane Baird)