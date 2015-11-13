WARSAW Nov 13 Coking coal producer JSW
expects to reach an agreement with bondholders on a debt
restructuring, the company's deputy head said on Friday, three
days ahead of a deadline in the negotiations.
State-controlled JSW is struggling to cope with record low
coal prices and high mining costs and has had to cut costs.
"Taking into account the talks up to now, both sides aim at
an agreement and we assume that the agreement will be reached,"
Tomasz Gawlik told reporters at a news conference on the
company's third-quarter results. He declined to give further
details.
Last year, JSW issued bonds worth 700 million zlotys
($177.75 million) and $164 million, which it spent on the
purchase of the Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine from miner
Kompania Weglowa.
Earlier this year, ING Bank Slaski, ING's Polish
business and JSW's only private sector debt holder, demanded
early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys and $13
million, adding to the loss-making miner's troubles.
In October, JSW said it had extended a deadline for
approving key conditions of its debt restructuring talks with
bondholders to Nov. 16.
JSW has not had a chief executive since Edward Szlek
resigned in September. Most of the board members, which
represent the company in the bondholders talks, were appointed
in the last few months
In its third-quarter results published on Thursday, the
company booked a small net profit of 1 million zlotys but this
was due to one-off gain. In the first three quarters of the
year, the group reported a net loss of 623 million zlotys.
JSW also gave an outlook for coal production, which it
expected to rise to 17.2 million tonnes next year from 16.5
million estimated for 2015. In the first three quarters of this
year, JSW's output stood at 11.9 million tonnes.
The company said it would lower its coal stockpiles to
around 350,000 by the end of this year from 989,000 at the end
of September.
The miner sees its 2016 investment spending above the 1.1
billion zlotys planned for this year.
($1 = 3.9405 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko.
Editing by Jane Merriman)