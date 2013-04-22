WARSAW, April 22 Polish JSW, the
European Union's biggest coking coal producer, is considering
acquisitions in Poland and neighbouring countries to help it
secure access to coal reserves, JSW's Chief Executive Jaroslaw
Zagorowski said.
The state-controlled JSW said it is looking at its rival
state-owned KHW, which owns four coal mines in the south of
Poland, and also at a mining project in Ukraine.
Zagorowski also said that JSW still wants to look at
Debiensko mining project in Poland owned by New World Resources
, with a view to possible acquisition. JSW first
expressed an interest in the project in February this year.
"For us the main condition to become interested in a company
is coal reserves," Zagorowski said. "If a mine has such
reserves, it may be interesting, even if it has problems.
Something which looks bad at first sight, may turn to be an
interesting asset after a deeper diagnosis. I am talking about
KHW."
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat; Editing
Christian Lowe)