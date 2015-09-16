WARSAW, Sept 16 Polish coking coal producer JSW has agreed with its major trade unions to curb some of its employees' benefits to stave off a possible collapse, the company said on Wednesday.

This deal, together with agreements signed with the unions earlier this year will result in JSW labour cost cuts by 2 billion zlotys in 2016-2018, JSW also said.

Earlier this week the acting CEO at JSW asked the trade unions to halt temporarily bonuses and other perks after one of its debtholders called for an earlier bond buyout adding to the company's problems amid record low coal prices.

Shares in JSW rose 9 percent immediately after the statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)