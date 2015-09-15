WARSAW Sep 15 Polish state-run coal miner JSW
is considering temporarily halting bonuses and other
perks to avoid collapse after one of its debtholders called for
an earlier bond buyout.
"In order to maintain jobs and for the company's further
existence as well as to rescue it from a potential collapse, the
board asks you to undertake talks and sign an agreement for
temporary lift of labour benefits," acting Chief Executive Jozef
Myrczek wrote in a letter to JSW trade unions published in a
local newspaper.
Miners in Poland get an amount of free coal each year, or
the equivalent in cash, and have their own special social
security and pension system. They also get a bonus on the
miners' annual holiday.
Previous cost-cutting measures have led to a paralysing
strike earlier this year, and later the departure of JSW's chief
executive.
A spokeswoman for JSW said that talks with trade unions
started on Monday and have continued on Tuesday.
"Until the potential agreement is signed we will not comment
on how the talks proceed. We have very little time due to the
ING demand," Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.
ING's Bank Slaski, JSW's only private
debtholder, demanded earlier redemption of its bonds worth 26.3
million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million last week, adding
to the loss-making miner's troubles.
($1 = 3.7212 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)