(Adds CEO comments, detail, background, shares)
WARSAW, April 29 Poland's JSW, the
European Union's biggest coking coal producer, plans to reduce
staff numbers and production costs to bolster its finances, its
new chief executive said on Wednesday.
JSW is struggling to survive, hit by record low coal prices
and a workers' strike earlier this year. The state-run firm
swung to a net loss of 659 million zlotys ($181 million) in 2014
from a profit of 77 million zlotys in 2013.
"We are observing another quarter of falling coal prices.
What we need to catch a breath is a few hundreds million zlotys.
We will not get it from the market for sure, only through
cutting fixed costs", Edward Szlek told a news conference.
Details of the cost cutting programme will be unveiled by
mid May. But Szlek said the company planned to reduce headcount
by around 1,000 people a year in the coming years from 25,000
now, mostly due to voluntary redundancies.
JSW also plans to lower production costs to $80 per tonne in
two years from around 350 zlotys ($96) now, and increase
efficiency of production to at least 900 tonnes per person from
600 tonnes.
The CEO said he expected coal output this year to exceed the
planned 16.4 million tonnes.
The company also plans to focus on high-quality coking coal,
which it believes will be easier to sell on the European market.
"We do not plan to invest in hard coal, as there is huge
oversupply of it on the Polish market. We want definitely focus
on coking coal," Szlek said.
In 2014, JSW produced almost 10 million tonnes of coking
coal and 4 million tonnes of hard coal.
He added JSW was not able to finance new coking coal
projects on its own and was looking for partners.
JSW's market value plunged almost 70 percent last year and
is down more than 5 percent this year. At 1030 GMT, the shares
were down 2.5 percent to 15.48 zlotys. The company debuted on
the Warsaw bourse in 2011 with a share price of 140.5 zlotys.
($1 = 3.6460 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)