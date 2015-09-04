WARSAW Sep 4 The chief executive of Polish
state-run coal miner JSW, Edward Szlek, resigned and
the head of its supervisory board Jozef Myrczek was named acting
CEO, JSW said in a statement late on Thursday.
The resignation comes barely months after Szlek's
appointment in April.
Szlek's predecessor Jaroslaw Zagorowski had resigned in
February this year following demands by agitating
miners.
Losses at JSW, European Union's biggest coking coal
producer, almost doubled in the first half to 624 million zlotys
($164.8 million) from a year earlier on falling coal prices,
asset impairments and a strike.
The coal sector, where unions have a strong presence, faces
difficult times due to low coal prices.
JSW had cut jobs and production costs to counter record-low
coal prices.
($1 = 3.7868 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)