WARSAW Aug 9 Poland's JSW, the
European Union's top coking coal producer, posted a
worse-than-expected 79-percent net profit drop in the first half
of the year on Friday due to slumping coal prices.
The Polish state-controlled miner said its net profit stood
at 167 million zlotys ($53.3 million)compared to 190 million
seen in a Reuters poll. According to Reuters calculations, JSW
earned some 25 million zlotys in the second quarter.
In an interview with Reuters last week, JSW's chief
executive warned it could swing to a full-year loss because of
the effects of sharper drop in coal prices, which he no longer
expected to be fully made up for by cost cuts.
($1 = 3.1356 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)