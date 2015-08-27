WARSAW Aug 27 Losses at Poland's JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, almost doubled in the first half from a year ago to 624 million zlotys ($166 million) on falling coal prices, asset impairments and a strike, JSW said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the state-controlled miner to report a loss of 407 million zlotys, but the survey was conducted before JSW said it booked 211 million zlotys in impairments in the first half of this year.

In the first half of 2014 the miner's net loss stood at 343 million zlotys.

JSW also said the risk of it losing liquidity is still high and if its debtholders use their right to demand an earlier buy-out of bonds the company will not be able to repay its liabilities. ($1 = 3.7691 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)